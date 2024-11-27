Tower opening postponed following incident

Fijian Holdings Limited says it has postponed the opening of the FHL tower that is under construction at Thurston Street in Suva in the wake of an incident where two workers were injured on Monday.

FHL, in a statement, says that this step is being taken in light of the workers sustaining injuries in the incident.

FBC News reported yesterday that two workers were believed to have been electrocuted while carrying out safety electrical testing.

FBC News understands that one worker was discharged from hospital while another remains admitted in critical condition.

FHL says their thoughts and prayers are with those affected and their families during this difficult period.

It adds that the FHL Tower is currently an active construction site under the management of the main contractor.

FHL says it will work closely with the contractor, and authorities to ensure that the due process is followed.

It says the FHL Tower opening has been postponed as this decision reflects its commitment to prioritizing safety and ensuring the highest standards of care and responsibility.

The company says it will continue to provide updates to its shareholders as more information becomes available.