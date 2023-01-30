Today’s world calls for quick action: Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for External Trade, Cooperatives, SMEs, and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica [Source: Fijian Government]

Today’s rapid changes in trade, travel, and commerce call for an international standard-setting system that is able to respond more quickly to new situations.

This has been highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for External Trade, Cooperatives, SMEs, and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica.

Kamikamica was accorded a traditional welcome ceremony at the Codex Committee for North America and the South-West Pacific’s 16th session.

The committee was established 34 years ago to achieve food safety in the region.

Kamikamica says the primary purpose of Codex standards is to protect consumers’ health by ensuring the safety and nutritional quality of food products traded worldwide.

He adds that by doing so, it prevents the spread of disease between countries.

The Minister also thanked regional organizations such as the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), UN WHO (World Health Organization), and UN FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) for ensuring that CODEX guidelines are being properly implemented in the region.

He highlighted that the Pacific has also taken steps to address trade issues related to kava by implementing CODEX guidelines.

The opening ceremony was attended by delegates from twelve countries, along with the Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Vatimi Rayalu.