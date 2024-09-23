TLTB partners with SOLE to improve land management

One of the key challenges in land management in Fiji is the mindset of indigenous Fijians regarding the use of land for economic purposes.

Founder and Chairman of Software Factory Limited Semi Tukana highlighted the gap between traditional landowners and tenants holding land leases, stressing the need to address this issue.

To improve land management, Tukana says his company is working with the i-Taukei Land Trust Board (TLTB) to develop systems that focus on the resources of landowners.

“We need to recognize that the biggest challenge I see is the mentality—the need to change our people’s mindset on how to fully utilize the land, which is under our name only. I think that’s one of the biggest problems.”

Tukana says that complex land lease arrangements often create insecurity and disputes, discouraging sustainable investments due to uncertainty over land tenure.

To support the TLTB in resolving land management and capital issues, Software Factory has developed a program called SOLE, aimed at providing financial relief to i-Taukei landowners.

Tukana states that resolving these challenges requires integrating traditional knowledge with modern practices, ensuring secure land tenure and promoting community involvement in decision-making.