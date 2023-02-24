Times demand innovative leadership: Rabuka

These present times demand a leadership style that is innovative yet grounded in our own Pacific context and culture.

This was said by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in his opening address at the Pacific Islands Forum Special Leaders Retreat welcome dinner in Nadi last night.

Rabuka says Pacific Island countries face growing challenges from the global pandemic, the subsequent economic recovery, climate change and the increasing geo-political interests both bilaterally and as a region.

“We share common values that are built around out people, our communities, our cultures and traditions. These complexities demand innovative approaches and solutions and require stronger collaboration and partnership.”



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka adds the leaders’ retreat is like a gathering of a family that has reconciled and has worked through its differences and now stands stronger and united.

Today is the final day of the retreat where leaders will have a talanoa session on issues facing Pacific region.