Tikoduadua meets Acting COMPOL

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua met with Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew this morning.

Chew was appointed to the role after the President suspended Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission.

Tikoduadua has wished Chew well in his new role.

FBC News is trying to obtain a comment from the Minister regarding the meeting.