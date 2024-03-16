Three police officers to front court for alleged assault

The three Police officers will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court on Monday

The Office of the Director Public Prosecutions has sanctioned the charges against three Police officers for their involvement in the alleged assault of two youths in February 2020.

The three are alleged to have on the 14th day of February 2020 whilst based at the Totogo Police Station stopped a minivan the two had been traveling in following a report that they had been playing loud music.

It’s alleged the two victims aged 16 and 19 years were told to get off, and were escorted to the Market Post, where they were searched and allegedly assaulted.

Article continues after advertisement

The Office of the DPP has sanctioned that the three be charged with one count each of Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The Acting Commissioner Juki Fong Chew has also directed that the three be sent on leave and interdicted with half pay after exhausting all their leave.

They will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court on Monday.