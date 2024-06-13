Three fire incidents in two days

[File Photo]

National Fire Authority investigators are examining three fires over the past two days, including a fatal incident on Monday that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane stated that this is the second fire-related death this year.

The first fire occurred in Lautoka on Monday at 10:36 am. Fire crews responded quickly but found a two-flat house fully engulfed in flames.

A bedridden stroke patient was trapped inside and later found deceased. The house was uninsured, and damage costs are undetermined.

The second fire was reported at 11:26 am the same day in Nausori.

Crews extinguished the fire by 12:37 pm.

The three-bedroom house was vacant, and the owner, a 60-year-old woman, suffered a complete property loss.

The third incident occurred on Sunday, involving a warehouse and container cooler in Nadi. The fire destroyed three container coolers and partially damaged the warehouse. The estimated damage was $500,000.

Sowane emphasized the importance of fire safety, especially for vulnerable individuals, and extended condolences to the affected families.