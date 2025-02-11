Three arrested in drug raids

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Three people were arrested in two separate drug raids in Sakoca, Nasinu, yesterday.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu said a raid at the first suspect’s house resulted in the seizure of a white substance believed to be methamphetamine.

The team, supported by the Fiji Police Dog Unit and the Fiji Detector Dog Unit, searched the suspect’s house after receiving information.

Using K9 capabilities, the team detected the alleged illicit substances, as well as items believed to have been stolen.

The suspect was taken into custody as the investigation continues.

ACP Driu says another raid in Sakoca resulted in the arrest of two men following the discovery of dried leaves believed to be marijuana and assorted items believed to have been stolen.

The two men, in their 30s, remain in custody as the investigation continues.

ACP Driu says other arrests for alleged unlawful possession were recorded in Sigatoka, Nadi, and Taveuni as operations teams step up efforts to disrupt and destabilize the illicit network.

The Fiji Police Force urges the public to continue sharing information about any illegal activities through Crimestoppers on 919.

