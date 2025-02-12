There will be ‘no soft approach’ says Tudravu

[ Source: Fiji Police ]

Eight students are now being questioned in relation to a brawl in Mead Road, Nabua, Suva, yesterday afternoon.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu is calling on the community to intervene to safeguard youths from a life of regret.

Tudravu says these incidents don’t just happen.

A video of the incident was circulated on social media, showing youths throwing punches at each other in the middle of the road.

Tudravu adds that, based on initial information gathered, the situation had been brewing, and the brawl was a spillover of a fight between two students on Sunday.

Police officers were deployed around the Mead Road housing area, and they dispersed a group of young people this morning who had gathered with the intent of causing more trouble.

Tudravu is calling on parents to talk to their children about the consequences of their actions before police step in and it’s too late.

He says parents should not test the law, thinking that their young age will be a factor in softening the Force’s approach, because it will not happen under his watch.

Tudravu warns that he will not entertain any parent or guardian who pleads for intervention or assistance when their child is caught on the wrong side of the law.

He stresses this applies also to youths, particularly those who are still relying on others for their everyday survival.

The Commissioner says officers in the Southern Division have visited the school and addressed senior students and held meetings with officials from the Public Rental Board.

He acknowledged the role of religious leaders for their support; the head of the Nabua Methodist Church Circuit, Reverend Tevita Vuniwaqa, has offered to convene a meeting with youths in the area.

The Southern Division team continues to gather more information in line with the Commissioner’s directive to round up everyone involved in the brawl.

