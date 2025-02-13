Ministry defends free medicine program

[ FilePhoto ]

The free medicine scheme, which has been in place for several years, provides crucial access to essential medications for patients.

Permanent Secretary Dr. Jemesa Tudravu says the scheme is for patients who may struggle to obtain medication from hospitals due to stock shortages or logistical challenges.

The initiative extends access through both public health facilities and 50 participating private pharmacies, addressing healthcare access gaps, especially in remote areas.

Dr. Tudravu highlighted this before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts in response to member Sakiusa Tubuna’s concerns.

Tubuana raised concerns that the program cost about the $11 million and whether it represented the best use of government resources.

“I was at Kadavu last week. Even the health center there does not have a boat. They don’t have a health center, boat and an engine just to go around and visit villages. And I’m just wondering if this is the best use of government resources.”

Fiji Pharmaceutical Biomedical Services Director Jeremaia Mataika explained that the 139 essential medicines provided are part of a list the government is required to purchase to ensure availability.

“So an example is amoxicillin. Amoxicillin, though it’s in the essential medicine list, it’s part of the free medicine list as well. So we can purchase through that allocation as well. At the same time, if a patient – if it’s not available at the hospital and we have the patient can access it from the pharmacy, then we can reimburse if they can access it from the private pharmacy under the scheme.”

Since 2022, pharmacies have used their own inventory and are reimbursed by the Ministry.

Currently, 50 retail pharmacies are participating in the initiative which includes 139 essential medicines.

