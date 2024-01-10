Termite issues raised again by Lautoka residents

Residents of Lautoka have again raised alarm over the growing issue of termite infestation in the area.

Assistant Minister for Women, Sashi Kiran, assures the community that steps are being taken to address this problem.

During their visit to Lovu in Lautoka, Kiran urges affected residents to register with the Lautoka City Council, emphasizing the importance of understanding the extent of the issue.

Article continues after advertisement

She says they need accurate numbers to comprehend the scale of the problem.

The Assistant Minister highlights the necessity of a baiting program, considering that termites primarily dwell underground.

This program aims to target the source of the infestation and mitigate the impact on residents’ homes and structures.

Three million dollars has also been allocated in the budget for termite control.

Together with Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad, the two are touring other affected areas of Lautoka.