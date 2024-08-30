Telecom Fiji enhances in-house training to retain skilled staff

[Source: Telecom Fiji / Facebook]

Telecom Fiji is utilizing its in-house training center to provide required training to its staff.

This was highlighted by the Chief Executive Officer of Telecom Fiji, Charles Goundar, stating that one of the major challenges that the company is facing is the migration of the skilled staff, as it hinders the services of the company.

He adds that to combat these issues, the company is ensuring the provision of the relevant trainings from qualified trainers that will encourage staff to stay in the country.

“So we have a dedicated trainer, and we are constantly training people on different technologies that we use in-house. So we feel that that’s the only way we can bridge the gap and have resources properly trained who can work on the different technologies that we use in the company.”

Goundar says Telecom Fiji is not only committed to providing employment to the people but also responsible for mitigating the risk of losing skilled people.

He adds that skilled employees are better equipped to meet customer needs and provide excellent service, leading to higher customer satisfaction and loyalty.