Teenagers rescued from Waikalou River

The Fiji Police Force is calling on parents and guardians to monitor their children after two teenagers had to be rescued while swimming in the Waikalou River in Kalabu, Nasinu.

The Valelevu Police and National Fire Authority officers had to rescue a 17-year-old student and an 18-year-old woman who were stranded while swimming in the river.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says the officers managed to get the two across safely where they were counseled.

The parents of the two teenagers were also informed about the incident before they returned to their homes.

ACP Driu says since Fiji is well into its cyclone season, all weather warnings issued by authorities must be taken seriously to avoid injury or loss of life.

The ACP says disregarding warnings not only endangers the lives of individuals but also places the lives of rescue teams at risk.