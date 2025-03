[File Photo]

A teenager has been charged with damaging property after allegedly stoning a police vehicle.

The alleged incident took place on March 13, along Ratu Mara Road in Nabua.

The 15-year-old appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today and was granted bail.

He will reappear in court on April 16.

