Teen pregnancy rates soar

Rising teenage pregnancies in Fiji, averaging five cases weekly have sparked concern.

According to the Reproductive Health Association of Fiji, this growing trend is intensified by limited access to proper reproductive health education and the harmful impact of explicit content, such as pornography on young people.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa is calling for an overhaul of the current reproductive health curriculum in schools.

He states that the existing framework is insufficient to address the complexities of modern youth behavior.

“It’s not an easy thing looking after another kid while you are still being looked after by your parents. It’s quite a burden and quite a challenge. Learn about abstinence.”

Ravunawa pointed out that harmful media content is influencing teenagers in ways that contribute to risky behaviors, ultimately driving up the pregnancy rate.

Given the constraints on resources, the Ministry is focusing on raising awareness in schools, churches and village health settings.

“To try to educate our young people, understand the importance of reproductive health and the consequences that will follow if they fall in the wrong side of the family health issue.”

Ravunawa is urging a coordinated approach to combat this issue, stressing the importance of equipping young people with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their sexual health.

