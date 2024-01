[Source: Newsweek]

A 16-year-old student tragically died over the weekend after being struck by lightning.

The incident occurred in the Mamanuca Waters between Monu Island and Yanuya Island on Saturday.

Police say the boy and others were returning from a picnic when the tragic event took place.

The victim’s body is at the Lautoka Hospital mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.