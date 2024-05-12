Tebara Carnival fundraises to beautify Nausori Town

2024 Vodafone Tebara Carnival

The 2024 Vodafone Tebara Carnival intends to utilize a portion of the funds raised during the week-long event for the beautification of Nausori Town.

Chair, Uma Kant Patel says they have allocated over $17,000 for the installation of 20 new litter bins to improve the management of waste within their municipality.

Patel says this is aligned with the government’s aspiration to create vibrant towns and cities in Fiji.

“Please dispose rubbish where it rightly belong. Be responsible for your litter. Let’s respect our environment, our ocean and our marine life. Marine species has equal right to live under water as much as we live on earth.”

Patel adds the carnival has so far contributed around $70,000 towards charity.

The 2024 Vodafone Tebara Carnival was commended for its campaign to combat non-communicable diseases, by the Ministry of Local Government.

Local Government Minister, Maciu Nalumisa says the issue was thoroughly advocated by carnival’s ambassadors, considering the alarming number of deaths from NCDs.

Nalumisa urged people to act on the advocacy and safeguard their health.

“Take part in sports activities, do regular exercises, and choose healthy diets to combat NCD. I urge all parents out there to practice and live a healthy lifestyle at home.”

Nalumisa also commended the development of Nausori Town over the years, through the support of individuals, organizations, and the government.

The Minister says the Coalition Government believes in social cohesion as the way forward, encouraging Fijians to unite and work towards the common goal.

Meanwhile, it was an emotional moment for 23-year-old Beranadeta Waqavanua who scooped double crown; Miss Tebara Carnival Queen and Miss Tebara Carnival Charity.

Waqavanua was also awarded six special awards.

The Nasilai Village, Rewa lass presents the victory as a gift for Mother’s Day.