TC ANA
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

Floodwaters recede in Labasa

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
February 1, 2021 9:27 am
Water has also receded at All Saint's Secondary School and damage to the school structure and fence is now visible.

Floodwaters have receded in most parts of Labasa this morning.

The water level at the Qawa River, which burst its banks yesterday has subsided with roads now visible and contractors clearing up debris.

The road from Valebasoga, Vunivau and Vaturekuka to Labasa Town is clear.

[Labasa Town]

Article continues after advertisement

Part of the school fence is lying across the road and motorists are advised to take precautions.

The water level in the Labasa River has decreased but has not completely receded leaving the Labasa Market still flooded.

In the main town area, water has receded along the Main Street and shop owners have started to arrive to inspect the damage.

Parts of some side streets are still underwater and portions of the road have been damaged.

Motorists are urged to drive carefully. Naodamu area and the Housing are still underwater.

Labasa continues to receive heavy rain and occasional strong winds.

 

