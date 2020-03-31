Resources deployed to assist farmers affected by TC Harold

The Agriculture Ministry has directed resources and manpower to assist farmers who have been directly affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

It says that majority of the assistance towards livestock and crops are being directed towards farmers in the maritime areas.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy today highlighted that planting material and resources have been supplied to farmers in Kadavu, Vatulele, Malolo Island, Yasawa and Lau groups.

“We have supplied essential and immediate veterinary supplies that include antibiotics, antidiarrheal medicines and vitamins. We have supplied emergency veterinary kits so that officers can attend to livestock which might have been injured during the cyclone.”

Fiji Agro marketing CEO Alvin Sharma also highlighted the assistance that it has provided to areas that were and are currently in lockdown.

“AMA bought the produce from farmers and sold them to market vendors at the same price. AMA has bought over 50 tons of fresh produce from farmers from across Fiji in this very challenging and unprecedented times in the recent weeks, and we paid cash on the spot to the farmers.”

The Agriculture Ministry has confirmed that it will work to ensure that all Fijians have a continuous supply of locally grown fresh produce throughout these trying time.

