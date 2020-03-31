Home

TC Harold

1585 Fijians remain in evacuation centres

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 15, 2020 4:40 pm
76 evacuation centres still remain active in the Central, Eastern and Western Division.

1585 evacuees are sheltering at these centres.

The National Disaster Management Office confirmed that 14 evacuation centres are open in the Central division sheltering 251 evacuees.

61 Fijians are taking shelter in five active centres in the West while 1,273 are taking refuge in 57 evacuation centres in the Eastern Division.

NDMO says the Eastern Division evacuation centre numbers will continue to change as all boats to the islands have reached their destination and more information is expected to come in from officials on the ground.

