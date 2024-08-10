Taskforce proves beneficial in protecting consumers

Independent Member of Parliament Jone Usamate [left] and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The National Taskforce on Food Safety has played a critical role in helping the government solve consumer concerns surrounding food consumption and handling.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, highlighted this in parliament while speaking on the progress and activities of the taskforce.

He says the government is collaborating with the private sector to strengthen food safety policies.

Kamikamica adds that under the taskforce, the ministry has managed to carry out inspections on the labeling, expiry, and quality of foods in shops.

“The Consumer Council, the FCCC, the Ministry of Health, and the local government have been working together to start monitoring the labeling, expiry, and quality of food, and as a result, some shops have been pulled up or reprimanded.”

Kamikamica says that they have received complaints about imported tuna that does not meet the required standards.

He adds that Pacific Fishing Company Pte Limited raised concerns about the quality of imported tuna, with some potentially unfit for human consumption.

The Minister says taskforce will resolve the issue by removing these products from shelves.

Independent Member of Parliament Jone Usamate stresses the importance of food safety, as a lack of execution can threaten consumer’s health.

“There are already existing legislations that cover this. So is it a matter of lack of execution of those, or is it lacunas in the laws themselves that are allowing these things to filter through.”

The government has finalized the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with relevant agencies with the aim of promoting customer engagement and strengthening the food safety legislation.