Targeting vulnerable groups in HIV fight

Fiji’s battle against HIV demands a more focused and strategic approach, according Chief Medical Officer Dr Luisa Cikamatana.

With 59 per cent of those affected by HIV in the country aged 15 to 29, the urgency for targeted interventions has never been clearer.

Dr Cikamatana outlined a strategy that encompasses prevention, screening, early diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation.

While these components are already part of existing health programs, a more concentrated effort is needed to reach the most vulnerable groups.

Empowering communities to take control of their health and make informed decisions is central to the Ministry’s approach.

She adds that a key challenge in HIV prevention is overcoming the stigma surrounding testing.

“For health education, it’s not just people are aware, but I think it’s us giving the information for people to make the right decision. You know, they hear it, it comes in here, it goes out there, but it’s the decision making you have to decide on something, you need to understand the situation. So as part of our mission, it’s about empowering the people, empowering the community to take ownership of their health.”

Fear prevents many from seeking testing services, and Dr Cikamatana reiterated the importance of expanding testing sites and promoting the value of knowing one’s HIV status.

Compassionate care and reducing fear around testing are essential components of this initiative.

Partnership plays a vital role in tackling the virus, and Dr Cikamatana stressed the importance of strong community partnerships.

The Ministry has allocated $200,000 to support health promotion, training and interventions to maximize available resources.

This call for a more focused approach is supported by Dr Lucas De Toca, Australia’s Ambassador for Global Health, who spoke about the importance of community engagement in destigmatizing HIV.



He explained that efforts to reduce stigma must be tailored to local contexts with faith leaders playing a significant role in supporting these initiatives.

“They need to have the proper information to be able to support their congregations and design approaches that are informed by their beliefs, behaviours and thoughts of the community.”

Dr De Toca also underlined the need to normalize sexual health testing, stressing that it should be viewed as part of routine healthcare.

Delaying testing, he warned, increases the risk of complications as late diagnoses often lead to more severe health issues.

As Fiji intensifies its HIV response, the two doctors agree that dismantling stigma, empowering individuals and engaging communities are crucial to reducing transmission and improving health outcomes.

By strengthening these efforts, Fiji can make progress in its fight against HIV.

