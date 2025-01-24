Tappoo and Jalota release new album

Anup (left) and Sumeet Tappoo [Source: Supplied]

Fiji-born music artist Sumeet Tappoo and his mentor Anup Jalota launched their album “Legacy” in Mumbai.

The album celebrates their four-decade-long mentor-disciple relationship.

It features seven tracks spanning classical, devotional, spiritual, ghazal, Sufi, and contemporary genres.

The music was composed by Prithvi Gandharv and aims to honour the bond between the two.

Tappoo recalls his early years with Jalota, who first met his family in Fiji when he was a toddler.

According to him, the album is a reflection of Jalota’s guidance and love throughout his life.

Jalota also commended Tappoo’s growth into a world-class artist.

A photo from four decades ago symbolized the beginning of their extraordinary relationship.

The launch event, held in Mumbai, attracted music artists from Bollywood.