Tackling social issues is vital: DPM Prasad

[ Source: Fiji Government ]

A country facing pressing social challenges can also have a strong economy. However, more investment, resources, and strategic efforts are needed to curb these issues.

That was highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad, during the Donor’s Roundtable Meeting.

He says the government aims to build a robust and sustainable economy while addressing issues like drug abuse, HIV, non-communicable diseases, and gender-based violence.

Prasad adds that these issues are skyrocketing, and the government has placed them at the forefront of its priorities, working towards a more secure society.

“I think there is a lot of planning going on in many of those areas with other government agencies to deal with those social challenges that we have. We also aim to ensure that the government is well-prepared to respond to a crisis with a response that is agile, effective, and efficient.”

Prasad also acknowledged the efforts of the Ministry of Health and relevant agencies in combating non-communicable diseases.

“This includes redesigning primary healthcare services with modern facilities, accelerating digital health initiatives, and creating a more integrated, technology-enabled hospital network.”

The Deputy Prime Minister adds that the focus is also on addressing the environmental crisis alongside these social issues to enhance sustainability.

