Suspect arrested for stealing from elderly

[ Supplied: through viral video ]

The 35-year-old man seen in a viral social media video allegedly stealing from an elderly gentleman has been charged.

The accused faces one count of theft and one count of resisting arrest.

He will appear at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

The alleged incident was captured on video by a concerned member of the public and shared on social media.

The suspect was arrested this week by the Eastern Division Task Force at the Sarava settlement in Wainibuku, Nakasi.

Article continues after advertisement

Click Here for Viti Plus Link