Survey targets community attitudes on violence

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection in partnership with UNICEF and Dalberg Global Development Advisors has launched the Fiji Rapid Community Attitudes Survey.

This initiative is designed to help prevent violence against women and children by understanding the attitudes and behaviors that contribute to such violence.

This survey is part of Fiji’s ongoing National Action Plan (NAP) to Prevent Violence Against All Women and Girls. It aims to gather valuable data that will strengthen efforts to create a safer environment for everyone.

Last week, a consultation was held at UNICEF’s Suva office, bringing together key partners, including the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre, Fiji Women’s Rights Movement, House of Sarah, and the Fiji Police Force.

These stakeholders shared insights to ensure the survey accurately reflects the reality of community attitudes.

The Rapid Community Attitudes Survey will examine the underlying reasons for violence against women and children.

By establishing a clear baseline of how people think and behave, the survey will guide more focused and effective programs to reduce violence.

This effort is a step towards achieving lasting change, helping build a Fiji where women and children feel safer and more supported in their communities.