Support your child urges Police Force

The Fiji Police Force is congratulating all Year 13 students of 2022 who have received their external exam results today.

The Force has congratulated everyone irrespective of the outcomes, saying to be able to reach the pinnacle of secondary school educational journey, is in itself a major accomplishment.

The Force is calling on parents and guardians to support their children, as there are options available, if the results do not go according to expectations.

Article continues after advertisement

It says as parents and guardians they are there to simply support and provide guidance to the children when needed.

The Force is reminding parents to not be too demanding or have unrealistic expectations which could place unnecessary pressure on them.