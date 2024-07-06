Sun Insurance aims for sustainable growth

Sun Insurance is expecting a sustainable growth in its upcoming insurance portfolio.

Chair Padam Raj Lala says this is evident; as in the last financial year, the company’s asset value rose by over $105 million with zero debt.

He adds in the past ten years; the company has managed to pay $31.3 million in cash dividends.

Article continues after advertisement

“Look, for a general insurance company, we have to target for sustainable growth. You don’t expect a hike of 50% or 100%. So if we are increasing anything from 7% to 10% a year, we are quite happy, and that’s very sustainable.”

Lala highlights the importance of this step towards becoming a public company.