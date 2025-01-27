Subsea cables land in Fiji

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica has announced that the Bulikula and Tabua subsea cables have landed in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

This is a significant step forward for Fiji’s digital infrastructure, with two more connections from the subsea cables expected to land in Natadola in the coming days.

In total, four new cable connections will land in Fiji: two in Suva and two in Natadola.

The infrastructure will enhance international connectivity, linking Fiji directly to the United States, Australia, Japan, and South America via subsea cables.

The subsea cable systems are set to transform Fiji into a growing hub for digital connectivity in the Pacific.

The cables are being laid as part of the Pacific Connect initiative, a collaborative effort involving Fiji, Google, and other partners to increase the reliability and resilience of digital connectivity in Fiji and the Pacific.

In November, Google broke ground on its ICT facility in Natadola, which will host terrestrial infrastructure to support the Bulikula and Tabua subsea cable systems.

Kamikamica says the infrastructure will not only connect Fiji more deeply with the world but will empower people with the tools needed to thrive in a digital age.

Global Network Infrastructure, Google Cloud VP, Brian Quigley, says these subsea cable systems are the product of close collaboration among several partners, including the Fiji Government and FINTEL.

Quigley says this will bridge the digital divide by providing improved connectivity for Fiji to the United States, Australia, Japan, Chile, and other countries in the Pacific region.