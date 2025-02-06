Students call for change in recycling approach

Fiji’s sustainability goals are at risk unless mindset and seniority issues are addressed.

At the Recycling On The Go Leadership Forum in Nadi, Queen Victoria School ROG Ambassador Rusiate Rokovui explained how senior students often disregard advice from junior ambassadors, making recycling promotion difficult.

“Most of the ROG Ambassadors, we are junior boys and whenever we want to do something or talk to senior boys, its really hard for us, because seniority in our school is really high.”

Jai Narayan College ROG Ambassador Gabriel Chand highlighted similar challenges in achieving long-term behavioral change, noting that people often revert to old habits.

The students expressed disappointment over the lack of support hindering their efforts, despite their commitment to positive change.

“If we tell people you have to dispose this into the right bin and this thing into the right bin, they will just do it once but they will not do it again and again so we should change the mindset of people who are living in Fiji.”

MP and sustainability advocate Lenora Qereqeretabua urged the students to persevere.

The ROG Ambassadors are vital in shaping a responsible future generation and helping Fiji achieve its sustainability goals.