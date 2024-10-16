Strengthening the resource base sector is vital

Assistant Minister of Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna emphasizes the importance of strengthening the resource-based sector as a key driver of Fiji’s sustainable development.

He expresses enthusiasm for a productive week of networking and collaboration aimed at advancing the country’s agricultural sector during the four-day Agriculture Show that is currently underway at the Valelevu ground in Nasinu.

Tunabuna states that agriculture remains the cornerstone of Fiji’s economy, playing a crucial role in food security, employment, and poverty alleviation.

Agriculture, he emphasized, is not only the foundation of economic security but also nurtures families, sustains livelihoods, and holds the potential to uplift rural communities from poverty.

“This agriculture show is a testament to the hard work, resilience, and innovations of our farmers who rise each day to cultivate the land and herd our livestock in order to feed our nation with nutritious food.”

This year’s Agriculture Show focuses on Empowering Farmers, Cultivating Resilience through Innovation, and Inclusiveness in Climate-Smart Agriculture.

The 2024 Agriculture Show will end on Friday.