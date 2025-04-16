Strategy aims to train more people

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Trade is working towards training 250,000 people over the next five years under the National Digital Strategy.

This was highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, stating that the strategy has been developed to realize Fiji’s vision of becoming an innovative, cyber-resilient, and digitally empowered society.

He adds that this will position Fiji as a leading digital economy in the Pacific region, paving the way for sustainable growth, enhanced global competitiveness, and greater access to technology for all Fijians.

“We have set an ambitious target through our recently launched National Digital Strategy 2025–2050, and in close partnership with all stakeholders, we are preparing for a 10% contribution to Fiji’s real GDP by 2030. It is an ambitious aspiration, and of course, it requires our collective endeavor and effort.”

Kamikamica further says that the government will not be able to fully achieve the goals outlined in the National Digital Strategy unless gender parity is prioritized.

He adds that ensuring equal participation of women and men in the digital space is not just a matter of fairness, but a critical factor in driving innovation, inclusivity, and long-term national progress.





