Stakeholders to discuss traffic layout for Nadi Town

A stakeholder consultation will take place in Nadi next Tuesday to decide on the final traffic layout for the town.

The Fiji Roads Authority says the two-way traffic layout trial, which has been in place for over three months, is now complete.

It says key stakeholders, including those from the tourism industry, will also be able to express feedback and insights.

These will be used by the FRA in determining how the new layout will look.

