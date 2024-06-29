Stage set for Pacific Break in Wailoaloa

Expect an electrifying evening as the much-anticipated Pacific Break 2024 gets underway tonight at Wailoaloa Beach Club in Nadi.

This marks Fiji’s debut as the host of the prestigious competition, which is celebrated as the Pacific’s premier music event, showcasing the best original and unsigned talent from across the Pacific and Timor-Leste.

With the stage set against the scenic backdrop of Wailoaloa Beach, participating artists have been in high gear, rehearsing for the grand event.

Singer and songwriter Ratu says they are excited about performing not only in Fiji but in the Pacific Break.

“And it’s a good opportunity to also showcase our culture through music and giving us a stage like a specific break is an awesome opportunity for us here and I’m really excited to see where music will be in the next five to ten years you know so much growth here.”

Fijian rapper and songwriter Ju Ben, who claimed the Pacific Break crown last year, will take the stage to perform for a home audience.

Joining Ju Ben on stage are otherMv remarkable artists, including Solomon Islander Bilbao, Papua New Guinea’s Sprigga Mek, and Fiji’s own Oni.

The Pacific Break competition is renowned for its role in uncovering and promoting musical talent from across the Pacific region.

The ABC is also in partnership with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation for this event.

A television special will be broadcast internationally on ABC Australia and in Fiji on FBC’s TV stations in July.