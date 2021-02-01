Home

Stage set for Non-Stop Holi Masti celebration

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 3, 2021 5:32 am

The stage is set for the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Mirchi FM/Radio Fiji 2 Non-Stop Holi Masti celebration.

Mirchi FM’s Programme Director, Ashneel Singh says the main purpose of the event is to create an atmosphere where Fijians can enjoy and share lighter moments of life.

Singh says the event will include a foam party.

“We have set up the Foam machine and we will have a foam party at the event. This year is all about giving positive energy because after COVID-19 people are going through stress so come with your family and friends and we will enjoy ourselves together.”

The event will be held today at Damodar City in Suva from 3 pm to 8 pm.

