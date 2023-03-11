Stage set for Non-Stop Holi Masti celebration

The stage is set for the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Courts Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji 2 non-stop Holi Masti celebration.

FBC Events Manager Shivneel Maharaj says the entire purpose of this event was to bring Fijians of all backgrounds together to celebrate Holi in togetherness, something that reflects the true Fijian Spirit.

Maharaj says the event will include a foam party.

“Our Holi event is going to be the biggest Holi event, which will be celebrated at the Damodar City Carpark from 3 pm to 8 pm. And I urge people to come along with your families and friends. It’s a festival of colors, so this time we are supplying the colors”.

Courts Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji 2’s non-stop Holi Masti will be held at Damodar City Center in Suva today from 3pm to 8pm.