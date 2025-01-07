SPX to visit 100 villages this year

The South Pacific Stock Exchange plans to focus on educating the public about the stock market’s role in the economy.

SPX Chief Sheraj Obeyeskere says last year was successful and this year they aim to raise awareness about the stock market.

He states that financial literacy is important in this modern day and age.

Article continues after advertisement

“Awareness is important. Right now, we feel that it has not been as robust as it can be, because the public are not aware about what share market is, the benefits, how to invest in shares, what are the listed companies.”

The SPX Chief executive says that they will be prioritizing market awareness to different villages this year.

Obeyekere adds that education and awareness is an important part of their plan this year.

He says that that they have revitalized that effort as well and now they have an officer dedicated to educating the public on investments.

The SPX team has a target to at least visit 100 villages to advocate for financial literacy and invest education

He states that the aim of the SPX is to ensure Fijians make informed investment decisions on the stock market.