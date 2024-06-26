SPBD hopes to expand loan portfolio

The South Pacific Business Development aims to expand its loan portfolio beyond 20,000 customers and has requested financial support from the government.

Since 2010, SPBD has disbursed over $10 million to women and women’s groups to help grow their businesses.

A proposal has been submitted to the government to assist in expanding its loan e-portfolio.

Director and General Manager, Elrico Munoz says the Minister for Trade has indicated he will discuss with cabinet the recommendation by SPBD.

“He was actually asking us what are the things that we can help us with, so he said maybe we can help the minister can help us increase our loan portfolio, okay, such that you know our revolving fund so that we can increase our loan portfolio and our outreach, and he’s really happy you know he said he will discuss it with the cabinet.”

Munoz is optimistic about the budget announcement, as it can be a contributing factor towards the fulfillment of SPBD’s mission.

SPBD aims to disburse $2.2 million in loan by the end of this year that will assist an additional 500 women.