SODELPA GS should resign: Bulitavu

Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu has called for the resignation of SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru in a letter to the party.

This is in relation to a controversial disagreement between the party and the SODELPA MP on his support towards the government’s 2021-22 National Budget and the iTaukei Land Trust (Budget Amendment) Act 2021.

In the letter Bulitavu says the GS is just a puppet to those pushing their agenda which could be the same group that propped him to the position he currently holds.

Bulitavu claims Duru did not adhere to the party’s very own constitution and the principles of natural justice.

His letter also states the Party Constitution does not allow the GS to call the Management Board members to endorse an investigation.

According to Bulitavu an investigation was to have been done first complying with the principles of natural justice and the outcome of the investigation should have then been the basis of the Management Board decision on possible actions to take.

A guilty decision without any due process done or proper investigation is a clear breach of the Party Constitution claims Bulitavu.

Bulitavu says the purported endorsement by the Management Board was for an investigation to be done adding it was not an endorsement to write a letter to the Speaker of parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

The letter to the Speaker stated that the party is invoking Sections of the Constitution which deem an MPs seat vacant if the Member votes against the Party line in parliament.

Meanwhile Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says it is a party matter when asked on the possibility of vacating Bulitavu from parliament.