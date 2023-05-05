Social protection system to be improved

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation hopes to improve the social protection system.

Minister Lynda Tabuya says the improvement seeks to address risk, vulnerability, inequality, and poverty through a system of transfers to people.

Tabuya held a meeting with the team from Partners for Social Protection and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, led by the Charge d’Affaires Stewart Watts, and attended by members of the Fiscal Review Committee.

She adds the partnership aims to reach people during vulnerable times such as economic crisis and in the wake of disasters.

The P4SP team made recommendations on how to improve the social protection programs which the Ministry may consider taking on board moving forward.