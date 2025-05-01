Social Protection Minister denies welfare cuts

The Ministry for Women, Children and Social Protection strongly denies claims that people are being removed from social welfare assistance, leading to more street dwellers.

Minister Sashi Kiran says this is not only malicious but misinformation.

She says the Ministry has been actively working with other agencies in finding pathways for those living on the streets, including children, older persons and beggars.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.

The Minister adds that the Ministry regularly reassesses people who receive social welfare assistance to make sure they still meet the program criteria and by streamlining processes more applications have been processed.

She further says that the number of people receiving help has grown every year.

In the 2021 and 2022 financial year, 148,349 people received social welfare assistance; 2022 and 2023, the number rose to 152,911.

In 2023 and 2024 financial year, it increased to 153,836 people.

She says that the Ministry is now digitizing all Social Protection Programs and updating records.

As part of the Social Protection Reform program, the Ministry is also working on a plan to help those who are ready to become self-reliant and are setting up support pathways to guide them in this transition.

