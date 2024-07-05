Social infrastructure program launched to upgrade schools

A new social infrastructure program has been launched to improve school infrastructure along the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad announced the initiative, highlighting that a comprehensive audit is currently underway on 86 schools to assess the needs of the schools.

He says this audit will map out the critical infrastructure upgrades required to address overcrowding and high student-teacher ratios.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says their assessments over the past 15–16 years reveal a lack of new classrooms and schools built in the Suva–Nausori corridor.

Professor Prasad says the program received a significant boost with a $33 million grant from the Australian government.

Prasad commended Australia’s responsiveness, acknowledging the grant’s role in resolving overcrowding and enhancing educational opportunities.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro also expressed his appreciation for Australia’s support.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Ewen McDonald, says this is a three-year program.

He says they are working with the government to assist and deliver new classrooms.

He says they want to provide a safe environment for students and teachers.

He says the audit is already showing the improvement that is needed. McDonald says they will also provide technical assistance.

Meanwhile, the inaugural Vuvale Award was also launched today.