Six left homeless after Navutu Village fire

[ Source: Supplied/ NFA ]

A four-bedroom house at Navutu Village in Lautoka was destroyed by an early morning fire on Sunday.

Six people were displaced and damage is estimated at $200,000.

The house belongs to a 58-year-old Pastor with the Cross Over Ministry.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting National Fire Authority Chief Executive Officer Joel Israel said the fire was first noticed by the homeowner’s 30-year-old daughter-in-law.

She woke during the night and saw flames in one of the bedrooms before alerting other family members.

“These checks must ensure that coils are placed on non-flammable surfaces away from curtains and flammable liquids and substances must be stored in safe spaces. Members of the public should turn off lights and electrical appliances when not in use. These may be simple things, but they ensure fire safety and reduce fire hazards.”

Israel says the NFA Command Centre in Suva alerted the Lautoka Fire Station at 3.07am. Firefighters responded with two fire trucks and eight officers.

They arrived at 3.53am to find the corrugated iron and timber house fully engulfed. The fire was under control by 4.06am, preventing it from spreading to nearby homes.

The Acting Chief Executive calls on the public to stay vigilant, especially during the festive season.

He states many families spend long hours at church services, weddings and other celebrations, often returning home tired, which increases fire risks.

Israel urges families to develop home escape plans and teach children fire safety including what to do in the event of a fire.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.