Site clearing commences for Tavela upgrading project

The Tavela upgrading project in Korovuto Nadi has commenced site clearing as part of the civil works programme.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Community Development, this is part of the Informal Settlement Upgrade and Formalization Programme administered by the Ministry.

It says the upgrading project is set to help households in informal settlements by giving them electricity, proper roads, footpaths, streetlights, proper drainage, and many others.

The project will allow residents to also benefit from government initiatives such as the First Home Ownership Programme.