Singh encourages unity this Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi is an important time for rekindling friendships and strengthening bonds.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh believes that Holi symbolizes the triumph of good over evil.

As the festival approaches, he urges people to come together, celebrate, and release any lingering resentments.

“Making friends with people and taking care of each other is all about love and affection. I wish all Hindus a very, very happy Holi. I hope that this Holi will be a meaningful one for renewing friendships and building relationships.”

The FMF Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Non-Stop Holi Masti event will be held this Saturday from 3 pm to 8 pm at the Damodar City Carpark in Suva.

