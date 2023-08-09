Singh calls out Chaudhry over interference

Minister for Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh, has called on Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudry to refrain from politicizing the Ferris wheel accident that happened in June.

Singh has emphasized the importance of allowing a thorough investigation to take place without any political interference or attempts to seek political gain.

He adds that the National Occupational Health and Safety Service is currently conducting full investigations into the amusement ride accident that occurred on June 30th.

Chaudhry, in a statement, questioned the delay in the release of the final report on the Ferris wheel accident.

However, Singh has clarified that the National OHS Service concluded its preliminary investigation on the 21st of last month.

He adds that the purpose of the preliminary investigation is to establish opinions on the cause of the accident based on the information gathered, interviews, reports, and assessment of the accident site.

According to the Minister, the full investigation is now being conducted based on the likely breaches by any duty holders in regard to their responsibilities under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1996.

The Ministry is also working together with the Fiji Police Force to determine the root cause or causes of the accident.

He adds that the Ministry will not comment on allegations of delayed attention and medical assistance provided to the injured patrons, including the deceased, as this is not within their jurisdiction.

Singh says he explained the progress and the processes involved in the investigation to Chaudhry when he called the Employment Minister earlier.

Therefore, according to Singh, Chaudry did not have any reason to make comments.