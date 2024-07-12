Singh and Waqanika heads ATH

Tanya Waqanika and Attar Singh

The Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Group has announced Attar Singh as Chairperson and lawyer Tanya Waqanika as Deputy Chair of the ATH Board.

ATH says Singh brings with him a wealth of experience and leadership to his new role and he has been instrumental in driving innovation and growth within the ATH Group in his role as ATH Director and Director of other ATH subsidiaries.

Singh acknowledges the ATH board for trusting him with this responsibility.

The ATH board says Waqanika’s expertise in law and governance will be invaluable in steering the company through the complex telecommunications landscapes.

Waqanika states she is honoured to serve as Deputy Chairperson and is committed to upholding the highest standards of governance and contribute to the continued success of ATH.