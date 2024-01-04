Simplified procedures for foreign workers entry

[ File Photo]

The Immigration Department is gearing up for reforms aimed at simplifying procedures for importing high-skilled foreign workers.

Minister Pio Tikoduadua has revealed plans to identify priority sectors and streamline documentation.

Highlighting the need to minimize paperwork for sought-after skills like finance, construction, and trade, Tikoduadua proposes a ‘trusted employer’ scheme to fast-track compliant businesses in need of expatriate staff.

These measures, he states align with the Growth Re-set initiative, emphasizing urgency in implementation to adapt to a changing post-COVID world and compete with countries offering better opportunities.

Tikoduadua adds that simpler processes and faster turnarounds should also be expected in the coming weeks to support Immigration Department staff under increasing pressure.