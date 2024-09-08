Shree Krishna Temple celebrates 100th anniversary

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

As followers of Shree Sanatan Dharam Sabha commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Shree Krishna Temple in Nadi, they celebrate their contribution to the development of socio-economic landscape in Fiji.

Speaking at the celebration, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says the event demonstrates a sense of unity to the followers as they mark the growth of Sabha.

Ratu Wiliame says Sabha is an integral component of the nation which strongly promotes a multi-port of ethnic and religious beliefs as it preachers share a historical kinship established by the Girmitiyas in the 1800s.

“The occasion of the centennial anniversary of the Sri Krishna Temple in Nawaka is a visual projection of the first generation of Girmitiya who unwaveringly integrated into our nation with intrinsic religion, symbols, language, a way of living and cultural qualities.”



President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere

Ratu Wiliame says the celebration is a moment for the followers to reflect on lessons drawn from their challenges to strengthen their relationships with people internally and externally.

As Head of State, he says his inherent vision and mission is to instil in all citizens and non-citizens the essence of unity, and encourages people to foster inclusivity in order to have a harmonious interaction with each other in Fiji.