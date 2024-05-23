Shift in stroke incidences

The launch of the inaugural Stroke Day Fiji at Laqere Market in Nasinu today

The incidence of stroke has shifted downward towards the younger generation compared to its common occurrence in individuals over the age of 60.

This was highlighted by CounterStroke Fiji President, Elizebath Reade Fong, at the launch of the inaugural Stroke Day Fiji at Laqere Market in Nasinu today.

Fong says stroke does not discriminate by age nowadays, as the age group has widened with a 12-year-old patient in 2020 and a 4-year-old patient in 2022.

“So it’s a lifestyle issue, we firmly believe. So that’s why we advocate for healthy living, a balanced lifestyle, drinking grog but sensibly, having that alcohol but sensibly, eating nice food sensibly—you know, that kind of thing. So yes, the trend is that incidences are increasing due to lifestyle issues, and the age range is no longer restricted to the elderly.”

Fong says they have noted a continuous increase in incidences of stroke in Fiji.

The President of CounterStroke Fiji reiterates the importance of living a healthy lifestyle to prevent stroke, as it is the third largest cause of death in Fiji.